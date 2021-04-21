Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the …
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The a…
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …