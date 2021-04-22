 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 4:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

