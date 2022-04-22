Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
