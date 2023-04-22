Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
