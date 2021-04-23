Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem ar…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatur…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. Th…