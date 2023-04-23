Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…