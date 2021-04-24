Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
