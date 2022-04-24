Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …