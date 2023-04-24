Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
