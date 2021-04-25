Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.