 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News