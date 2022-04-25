Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for hig…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very h…
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.