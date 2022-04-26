 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert