Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.