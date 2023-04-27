Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.