Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…