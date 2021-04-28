 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News