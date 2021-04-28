Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
