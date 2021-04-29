 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

