Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
