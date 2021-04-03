Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Hard Freeze Warning from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
