Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.