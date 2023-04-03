Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesti…