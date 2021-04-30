 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

