Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

