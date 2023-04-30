Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
