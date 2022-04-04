Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 3:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
