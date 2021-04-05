Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
