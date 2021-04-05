 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

