Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.