Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 40F…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We wi…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winst…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Wi…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…