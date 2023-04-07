Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.