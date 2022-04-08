Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. It should…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Sa…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will se…