Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.