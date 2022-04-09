 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

