Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
