The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepare…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks sho…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston S…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesd…