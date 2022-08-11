Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.