Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.