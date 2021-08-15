The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
