Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.