Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a per…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Winston Salem folk…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, a…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prep…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contai…