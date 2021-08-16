 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News