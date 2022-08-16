 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert