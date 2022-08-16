Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.