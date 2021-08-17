 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

