Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tod…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wi…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Winston Salem …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepare…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and vari…