The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We wi…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Winston Salem …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepare…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …
This evening in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds NE …