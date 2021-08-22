Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in W…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfal…
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, Winston Sal…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Most likely, the a…