Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

Breaking News