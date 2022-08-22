Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 1:35 AM EDT until MON 4:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
