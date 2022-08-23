 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

