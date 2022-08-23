The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% ch…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds li…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't go ou…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expec…
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looki…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variabl…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly clo…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston…