Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high te…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in W…