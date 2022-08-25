Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
