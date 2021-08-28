Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
