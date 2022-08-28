Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We …
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly clou…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds li…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…