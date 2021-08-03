 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

