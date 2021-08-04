Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expe…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…