Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

